Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

As many as 14 students of the school participated in different activities in the 33rd Under-11 District-Level School Games and are selected for the state-level competition. Tejas won gold medal and Ronit and Bhavika got bronze medals in chess. Ansh Kukreja has also been selected for the state-level competition in best five students in chess. Jaskirat Kaur won gold medal and Daksh got silver medal in carom. In Athletics (high jump), Tanishk won gold medal. Prabhjot bagged gold and Ananya Maurya got silver medal in yoga. Purvi, Garima, Yogita, Ashutosh and Bharat Keshav have been selected in team of best 7 for yoga competition at the state level. Director Shashi Bhatla congratulated the students and staff for the efforts they made to achieve the goal.
