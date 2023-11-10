Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

The school organised its annual day function with the theme, “Aahan’. The event commenced with the welcome speech by Angel of Class III. It was followed by Ganesh Vandana. The centre of attraction of the day was the play, “Aahan: The ray of hope”, which was based on the theme depicting the beautiful message of hope and positivity. The bhangra performance spell-bounded the audience. Shashi Bathla congratulated the students for their wonderful performance and said these kind of activities help to nurture their talents. Dr Ramesh Kumar advised the students to keep on participating in such activities to build up their confidence and oratory skills. He blessed the students saying that it was a great show. He appreciated the efforts of staff too.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue to further expand global strategic partnership
The US delegation is led by US Secretary of State Antony Bli...
Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun’s videos surface online
Transportation minister says ‘we take every threat to aviati...
Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality
Delhi's AQI stands at 376 at 9 am, rapidly improving from 40...
NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused
The heroin consignment purportedly from Afghanistan entered ...
Parts of Punjab and Haryana receive light rain
In Haryana, Jhajjar and Narnaul receive 6 mm of rainfall eac...