Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

The school organised its annual day function with the theme, “Aahan’. The event commenced with the welcome speech by Angel of Class III. It was followed by Ganesh Vandana. The centre of attraction of the day was the play, “Aahan: The ray of hope”, which was based on the theme depicting the beautiful message of hope and positivity. The bhangra performance spell-bounded the audience. Shashi Bathla congratulated the students for their wonderful performance and said these kind of activities help to nurture their talents. Dr Ramesh Kumar advised the students to keep on participating in such activities to build up their confidence and oratory skills. He blessed the students saying that it was a great show. He appreciated the efforts of staff too.

#Yamunanagar