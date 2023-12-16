Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

The sixth annual Athletic Meet of the school was held. Students of all four houses — Satya, Shakti, Shanti and Shradha — participated. The school sports flag was hoisted by the headmistress, followed by the synchronised march past and oath-taking ceremony. The glorious achievements of students at the district, state and national level were appreciated and awarded. Fun races of kindergarten and classes I and II were the most lovable part of the event. The athletes of classes III to V performed in various races to win medals for their respective houses. The overall trophy was bagged by Shakti House. The Best Athlete Trophy was won by Garvit and Garima of Class IV. In the end, a thrilling bhangra was performed by students.
