Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

National Energy Conservation Day was observed at the school in order to spread the message of the importance of conserving energy. Students of Class IV and V presented a skit to make everyone aware of how to save energy sources and to increase the usage of renewable sources, like wind and solar energy. A pledge on energy conservation was taken in the assembly and a short documentary was shown to the students. An inter-house quiz was conducted. Principal Monika Sharma motivated students to conserve resources and follow the necessary steps.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar