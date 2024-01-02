Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

Christmas was celebrated at the school. A special assembly was organised in which students sang Christmas carols. Wonderful dance items were presented by students of Nursery, LKG and UKG. Students of kindergarten visited a church and lighted candles and sang Christmas carols there. Cake was distributed to all students in their respective classrooms. Principal Monika Sharma blessed and wished students and staff ‘Merry Christmas’ and a ‘Prosperous New Year’ and conveyed warm wishes for their parents and families.

#Yamunanagar