Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

Two students, Garvit (Class V) and Parikshit (Class IV), brought laurels to the school in sports. Garvit won the trophy as the team achieved the second position in a gootball match organised by the Dreams Football Academy at Paper Mill Football Ground, Yamunanagar. Parikshit secured got silver medal in the U-10 age category in the Open National Archery Championship at Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Headmistress Monika Sharma congratulated them and motivated the students to participate in sports activities for improving stamina, strength and self-confidence.

