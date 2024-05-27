Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

Two students, Garvit (Class V) and Parikshit (Class IV), brought laurels to the school in sports. Garvit won the trophy as the team achieved the second position in a gootball match organised by the Dreams Football Academy at Paper Mill Football Ground, Yamunanagar. Parikshit secured got silver medal in the U-10 age category in the Open National Archery Championship at Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Headmistress Monika Sharma congratulated them and motivated the students to participate in sports activities for improving stamina, strength and self-confidence.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi
Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...
In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes from his interview
We understand the needs of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana...
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Supreme Court refuses to entertain BJP’s plea against Calcutta High Court order on advertisements
“This is not in the interests of voters,” a Vacation Bench o...
Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police
The juvenile's father had called the doctor and offered him ...