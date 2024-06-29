Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

International Yoga Day was observed at the school. Teaching and non-teaching staff and students participated and performed various yoga asanas. Students from nursery to Class V shared their pics with respective class teachers while doing yoga at home with their parents. Principal Monika Sharma wished good health and happiness to all and motivated to embrace the power of yoga to achieve physical well-being, mental peace and spiritual growth.

