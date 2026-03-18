Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar holds orientation programme

An orientation programme was organised at the school for the parents of newly admitted Nursery students. The programme was conducted by the Principal along with the Nursery class teachers. During the session, parents were introduced to the school curriculum, rules and regulations, and teaching methods followed in the Nursery classes. The school also shared how activity-based learning and well-planned lessons support the overall development of young learners. With the motive that “the strongest foundation for a child is built when parents and teachers share the same vision,” the orientation aimed to strengthen the bond between school and parents. Activities were also organised for the parents where they were encouraged to participate, present their activities, and share their views. This made the session interactive and engaging, promoting meaningful interaction between teachers and parents for the better development of the child. Principal Monika Sharma highlighted the importance of strong collaboration between parents and teachers in shaping a child’s early learning journey. She also expressed her gratitude to the school management and Manager Shashi Bathla for introducing various opportunities that help in the growth and holistic development of students.

Advertisement