DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar holds orientation programme

Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar holds orientation programme

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:47 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An orientation programme was organised at the school for the parents of newly admitted Nursery students. The programme was conducted by the Principal along with the Nursery class teachers. During the session, parents were introduced to the school curriculum, rules and regulations, and teaching methods followed in the Nursery classes. The school also shared how activity-based learning and well-planned lessons support the overall development of young learners. With the motive that “the strongest foundation for a child is built when parents and teachers share the same vision,” the orientation aimed to strengthen the bond between school and parents. Activities were also organised for the parents where they were encouraged to participate, present their activities, and share their views. This made the session interactive and engaging, promoting meaningful interaction between teachers and parents for the better development of the child. Principal Monika Sharma highlighted the importance of strong collaboration between parents and teachers in shaping a child’s early learning journey. She also expressed her gratitude to the school management and Manager Shashi Bathla for introducing various opportunities that help in the growth and holistic development of students.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts