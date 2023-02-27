Mukand Public School, Yamuna Nagar

To mark the birth anniversary of Lord Robert Baden Powell, the founder of Scouts and Guides, the school's Team of Cubs and Bulbuls organised an awareness rally to say no to pollution and stop the use of plastic. A door-to-door survey on the use of plastic was done by the team under the guidance of Ajay Sharma, Cub coach, and Ritu Behl, Bulbul coach, with the support of class incharges. Students and staff recommended them to switch to using biodegradable material such as paper bags or hand bags in place of plastic bags. Director Shashi Bathla appreciated the efforts of the Scouts & Guides team of the school. Principal Monika Sharma made students aware of the harmful effects of plastic and motivated them to use biodegradable products.