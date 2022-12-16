Mukand Public School, Yamunanagar

The school organised dental/medical check-up camp for students for making them aware of oral health and hygiene. A team of dentists from DAV Dental College examined the students. Oral hygiene of students was examined and they were made aware of how to keep their teeth in prefect shape and health. Director Shashi Bathla conveyed that primary focus should be on prevention and regular medical examination should be the first priority.
