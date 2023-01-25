Mukand Public School, Yamunanagar

Students of the school participated in the 39th Sports Mela held at Mukand Lal National College. Students of Classes IV and V performed a march past which was appreciated by everyone.

Yoga performances were given by students of Classes I to V. Ekamjot won the gold medal and Garvit the silver medal in the yoga competition in the category of individual presentation by boys and Ananya bagged the bronze medal among girls.

The team of school boys won the gold medal and the team of girls from the school won the silver medal. Ansh Kukreja won the bronze medal in karate and Sangram got the bronze medal in wrestling.

Among staff members, Ritu Behl won the gold medal in yoga and bronze medal in the 100-meter race. Director of Mukand Schools Shashi Bathla appreciated efforts of students and staff. Principal Monika Sharma motivated students to participate and show their calibre at different platforms.