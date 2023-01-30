Mukand Public School, Yamunanagar

The school celebrated the 74th Republic Day on its campus. The ceremony began with the hoisting of the National Flag by Principal Monika Sharma, accompanied by Prefects of all four Houses. Thereafter, students sang was “Vande Matram” to pay tributes to the motherland. A prayer ceremony was also held to mark Basant Panchmi. Students performed yoga and participated in solo singing, English poetry recitation and solo dance competitions. Rishabh Sethi got the first prize, Dishant Sharma second and Maurya Chawla the third prize in the solo singing contest. In poetry recitation, Lavishka, Gagandeep and Saanvi bagged the first three positions. In solo dance competition, Ojas came first, Khyati second and Saanvi & Purvi third. The Principal motivated students to own their responsibilities towards family, friends, neighbours and school for building a strong nation. Director of Shashi Bathla congratulated and blessed students and staff.