Mukand Public School, Yamunanagar

The school organised various activities to foster multilingualism for infusion in education and to support the use of mother tongue, both at the school and in everyday life. International Mother Language Day is observed every year on February 21 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism around the world. Students participated in various activities. In the Class IV category, Saanvi and Bhavika stood first, Geetanjali and Purvi came second, while Simmer secured third prize in Hasya Kavi Sammelan. In the Class V activity, Dishant and Mayur came first, Peehu stood second, while the third position was bagged by Ankita and Lakshay in Doha Gayan Pratiyogita. Director of Mukand Schools Shashi Bathla appreciated the efforts of teachers and congratulated them for organising activities in a wonderful manner. Principal Monika Sharma informed students about the importance of the day.