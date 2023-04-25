Mukand Public School, Yamunanagar

An inter-house kho-kho match was organised at the school. Students of all houses participated in the match. All four houses ( Satya, Shakti, Shanti and Shradha) had their teams ready for the event. All players put their efforts to make their team win. Shanti House boys and Shakti House girls were winners of the match and declared the champions. The winning team and the participating teams were cheered by the staff and students. Principal Monika Sharma congratulated the winners and appreciated the participants of all four Houses.
