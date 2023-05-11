Mukand Public School, Yamunanagar

The school celebrated the birth of one of the greatest laureates by organising a Special Assembly. Students of classes IV and V presented an act on the story "Kabuliwala" written by Guru Rabindranath Tagore. Principal Monika Sharma acknowledged the students by throwing light on the biography of Gurudev and motivated the students to read the stories of Rabindranath Tagore that connected us to Indian culture.
