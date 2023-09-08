Mukand Public School, Yamunanagar

An awareness rally was organised by members of Scouts and Guides group on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. This was followed by the Swatch Bharat oath in the assembly. Students and staff members participated in the march to create awareness on cleanliness as well as on waste management among local people and to imbibe them in our day-to-day life. In the rally, the students proceeded to shopkeepers and local public encouraging them to take the Swachh Bharat oath as well as informing them about the waste management and benefits of cleanliness. Headmistress Monika Sharma said the purpose behind such activities is to give boost to the Swachh Bharat campaign being undertaken by the government. Today’s children are tomorrow’s citizens. So it is essential to instil a sense of civic sense and duty among them.

