Mukand Public School, Yamunanagar

An orientation session was held for parents of the newly admitted students of Nursery class at the school. The programme started with an invocation seeking blessings of the Almighty by lighting the traditional lamp. It was followed by the welcome note by Headmistress Monika Sharma. The parents were briefed about the curriculum rules and regulations of the school. An interactive session was conducted laying down the guidelines for value-based holistic development of the children. Effective parenting tips, through activities, videos and guidelines, were shared to give the parents and idea of the curriculum.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar