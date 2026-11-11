Students of Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar, gave an outstanding performance at the State-level Under-11 School Games Yoga Championship, winning an impressive four gold, two silver and three bronze medals, along with two prestigious overall trophies. The championship witnessed participation from 22 districts of Haryana, with each district represented by 12 players, comprising six boys and six girls. The competitions included Traditional Yoga, Artistic Solo, Artistic Pair and Rhythmic Pair, in which the young yogis showcased exceptional talent, discipline and sporting spirit. Their remarkable performance reflected their dedication, hard work and commitment to excellence, bringing great pride and recognition to the school.