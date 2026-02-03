Mukand Public students top in yoga event

Mukand Public School achieved a notable success at the District Yamunanagar Republic Day celebrations held at Tejli Stadium, where its students presented an impressive yoga performance marked by discipline, harmony and patriotic spirit. Competing against teams from across the district, the students secured first position and were awarded the prize by Transport Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij, along with other dignitaries. Principal Monika Sharma praised the students’ dedication and the guidance provided by the teachers, stating that such achievements motivate students to excel beyond academics. School Manager Shashi Bathla congratulated the students and staff, reiterating the school’s commitment to holistic development through co-curricular activities.

