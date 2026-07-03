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Home / The School Tribune / Mukand School students excel at Yogasana Sports Championship

Mukand School students excel at Yogasana Sports Championship

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:47 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Mukand Public School, Yamunanagar, gave an outstanding performance at the National-Level Yogasana Sports Championship 2026. Demonstrating exceptional skill, discipline and dedication, the school’s students secured remarkable positions among the nation’s best performers. Trisha and Ruhi won the silver medal by securing second position in the Rhythmic Pair (Under-14) category. Other achievers included Param, Aashvi, Avleen, Sargampreet Kaur and Amber, who earned prestigious national rankings through their commendable performances. Trisha and Ruhi have been selected for the International-Level Sports Yogasana Championship 2026, scheduled to be held in Thailand this September. Manager Shashi Bhatla and Principal Monika Sharma congratulated the winners on their remarkable achievement. Their dedication, perseverance and sporting spirit have brought immense pride to the school and continue to inspire others to strive for excellence.

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