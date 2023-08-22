Mukund Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

Independence Day was celebrated at the school. Principal Monika Sharma, House In charges and House Prefects unfurled the Tricolour and all in unison sang the song ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha’. Teacher Seema Gupta paid homage to the freedom fighters. Students demonstrated yoga in beautiful manner. Bhavika of Class V, Anshita of Class III, Manas and Bhumika of Class IV recited poems and shared their feelings of love and respect for the country. Students of Class III to V presented a wonderful one-act play on Sardar Bhagat Singh. Patriotic song by teacher Smily touched the heart of everyone. The programme culminated with a vote of thanks. At the end sweets were distributed to the students.

