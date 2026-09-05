Multidisciplinary exhibition 'Synergy' organised

Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, hosted "Synergy", a vibrant multidisciplinary exhibition by students of classes IX to XII. Integrating languages, mathematics, science, social science and commerce, the event showcased creativity, innovation and experiential learning. Highlights included India's linguistic and cultural heritage, engaging mathematical models, scientific experiments, sustainability projects and interactive commerce exhibits. The enthusiastic participation and confident presentations reflected teamwork, curiosity and learning beyond textbooks.

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