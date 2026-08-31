Multilingual debate competition organised

A multilingual debate competition was organised for students of classes XI and XII at PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, providing a platform to showcase their confidence, communication skills and critical thinking. Conducted in English, Hindi and Punjabi, the competition featured thought-provoking topics on Gen Z, social media, freedom of speech and the impact of globalisation on cultural identity. Students impressed the audience with well-researched arguments and effective rebuttals. Iha (Class XII A3) won the first position, Arshpreet (Class XII A1) secured the second position, while Saanvi (Class XI Arts) and Navishtha (Class XII Science) jointly secured the third position.

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