Mumbai teen attempts record for batting longest, stays at crease for over 72 hours

PTI

Mumbai, March 1

Eyeing a new world record for batting the longest, Mumbai teen Siddarth Mohite stayed at the crease for a whopping 72 hours and five minutes during a marathon net session and is now waiting for the Guinness Book of World Record to recognise the feat.

The 19-year-old Mohite passed compatriot Virag Mane's 50-hour record, created in 2015, before batting for 72 hours and five minutes over the weekend.

“I am very happy that I completed what I was trying. This was one way I wanted to show people that I have something extra in me," Mohite said in a media release.

“Due to the COVID lockdown I lost two good cricketing years which was a big loss. So, I thought of doing something different and randomly this thought came to me and then I contacted many academies and coaches," he added.

Mohite was supported in his endeavour by his mentor Jwala Singh, who has also coached young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“Every one said no to me. Then I contacted Jwala Sir and he said why not? He supported me all the way and provided whatever was required,” added Mohite.

A group of bowlers stayed with Mohite to support him throughout his session.

As per the rule, a batter can take a break for five minutes in one hour. Mohite's recording and required papers will now be sent to the Guinness World Record books, Singh said in statement.

"Mohite was part of the MCC Pro-40 league before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 and then during the pandemic, his mom contacted me for his cricket. But due to the lockdown everything was closed. Then one day he called me and asked to attempt this feat. To be very honest, I was not very keen for this but I was very much aware that many young cricketers have lost some good years," Singh said. "So I thought 'if someone wanted to do something different why not?' And hence, I agreed to support,” added Singh.