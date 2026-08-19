Mumbai through a new lens: Govt school students showcase city’s heritage on World Photography Day

To mark World Photography Day , students from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and government-run schools captured Mumbai's iconic landscape through a unique lens . Enrolled in the Salaam Bombay Foundation’s (SBF) photography programme, these young photographers explored the city to shoot a striking set of images at landmarks like the Gateway of India , Paradox Museum , and Mani Bhavan .

The initiative is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Salaam Bombay Foundation and premium bus commute service Cityflo . Under this partnership, students received professional photography training and exclusive access to these heritage and cultural sites.

From classrooms to commuter screens

A curated selection of these student-shot photographs will be showcased across Cityflo’s digital and physical platforms over the coming weeks, offering the young artists a massive audience well beyond their school walls.

"These photographs are a reminder of how differently young people see their city," said Sankalp Kelshikar , Co-founder & CMO of Cityflo. "Beyond our buses, we're now also sharing this body of work with our customers so even more people get to see Mumbai and the roads they travel through from a unique lens."