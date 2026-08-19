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Home / The School Tribune / Mumbai through a new lens: Govt school students showcase city’s heritage on World Photography Day

Mumbai through a new lens: Govt school students showcase city’s heritage on World Photography Day

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Tribune News Service
Mumbai, Updated At : 08:13 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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To mark World Photography Day, students from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and government-run schools captured Mumbai's iconic landscape through a unique lens. Enrolled in the Salaam Bombay Foundation’s (SBF) photography programme, these young photographers explored the city to shoot a striking set of images at landmarks like the Gateway of India, Paradox Museum, and Mani Bhavan.
The initiative is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Salaam Bombay Foundation and premium bus commute service Cityflo. Under this partnership, students received professional photography training and exclusive access to these heritage and cultural sites.
From classrooms to commuter screens
A curated selection of these student-shot photographs will be showcased across Cityflo’s digital and physical platforms over the coming weeks, offering the young artists a massive audience well beyond their school walls.
"These photographs are a reminder of how differently young people see their city," said Sankalp Kelshikar, Co-founder & CMO of Cityflo. "Beyond our buses, we're now also sharing this body of work with our customers so even more people get to see Mumbai and the roads they travel through from a unique lens."
Building confidence through the camera
The programme aims to do more than just teach technical skills; it is designed to empower youth from underserved communities by giving them a creative voice.
"We are grateful to Cityflo for taking our students to some of Mumbai's most iconic locations," said Savio Pashana, Head of Communications at Salaam Bombay Foundation. "Photography has given our students a new way to engage with their city, and the confidence to share their perspective."
For many students, the project turned long-held dreams into reality. "I was very excited to visit the Gateway of India," shared Harshraj Sahani, a student photographer with the foundation. "I had seen it in pictures before, but seeing it in real life and clicking its pictures myself was really fun. I tried to take the best picture I could."
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