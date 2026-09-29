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Home / The School Tribune / Mumbai’s Robo Rockstars strike gold

Mumbai’s Robo Rockstars strike gold

Only team to hit perfect score at Asia Pacific championship

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Tribune News Service
Mumbai, Updated At : 08:09 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Three Mumbai students trained and mentored at RFL Academy won gold medal and first position in the RoboMission Elementary Category at the WRO Asia Pacific Open Championship 2026, held in Hyderabad.

Team Robo Rockstar comprising Hetansh Agarwal of Jamnabai Narsee School, Aryaman Valia of Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School, and Prithiv Shah of Don Bosco International School, Matunga competed against teams from 25 countries.

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Robo Rockstar became the only team in its category to achieve a perfect score, including the Surprise Rule.

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This year’s challenge was based on a music festival, requiring the autonomous robot to connect speakers and amplifiers, position a microphone, move instruments backstage and place musical notes in designated areas.

The ‘Surprise Rule’, revealed during the championship, required teams to quickly adapt their robot or strategy.

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The students spent months building, programming, testing and refining their robot at RFL Academy.

Affan, Lead Coach at RFL Academy, said: “What makes this achievement even more special is that Robo Rockstar was the only team to achieve a perfect score, including the Surprise Rule. That required the students not just to arrive with a well-prepared robot, but to think, adapt and execute under pressure. Hetansh, Aryaman and Prithiv spent months building, testing, making mistakes, improving and trying again. The gold medal is a wonderful recognition of their technical ability, teamwork and perseverance, and most importantly, of their belief in their own ideas.”

The WRO is an international robotics competition that encourages creativity, computational thinking, engineering skills and problem-solving through hands-on robotics challenges.

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