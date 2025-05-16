DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / MUN concludes at DAV Centenary Public School, Mandi

MUN concludes at DAV Centenary Public School, Mandi

Events
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM May 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The three-day IIMUN Mandi 2025 conference, was hosted by the school. The event aimed to offer students a dynamic platform to develop and showcase their leadership, diplomatic, and communication skills. The closing ceremony was graced by chief guest HS Rana, retired Commissioner of the Mandi Municipal Corporation. The conference featured six committees — HPLA, Lok Sabha, UNW, IPL, DISEC, and ICIJ, with numerous delegates receiving accolades for their outstanding performance. In the HPLA committee, Gauri was named Best Delegate, followed by Ravinder Kumar Thakur (High Commendation), Marry Prashar (Special Mention), and Verbal Mentions for Parisha Mahajan and Anika. The Lok Sabha committee honoured Vibhore as Best Delegate, with Harnam Singh, Sarthak Kapoor, Hitarth Kapoor, and Ridhima also receiving awards. In the UNW committee, Adhya stood out as Best Delegate, supported by commendations for Aishanya, Deepakshi Kapoor, Tejaswini Singh, and Avantika Thakur. From the IPL committee, Navjeet Kaur earned the Best Delegate title, while Eklavya Behl, AP Aadishankran, Daksh Ahuja, and Abhay Thakur were recognised for their contributions. The DISEC committee awarded Anvi as Best Delegate, with other honours going to Sanvi Singh, Nalini, Krishna Sharma, and Shriya. In the ICIJ committee, Ankita Thakur was recognised as Best Journalist and Kesang as Best Photographer. The Overall Conference Award was conferred upon DAV, Sundernagar.. Principal KS Guleria congratulated all participants.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper