MUN concludes at DAV Centenary Public School, Mandi

The three-day IIMUN Mandi 2025 conference, was hosted by the school. The event aimed to offer students a dynamic platform to develop and showcase their leadership, diplomatic, and communication skills. The closing ceremony was graced by chief guest HS Rana, retired Commissioner of the Mandi Municipal Corporation. The conference featured six committees — HPLA, Lok Sabha, UNW, IPL, DISEC, and ICIJ, with numerous delegates receiving accolades for their outstanding performance. In the HPLA committee, Gauri was named Best Delegate, followed by Ravinder Kumar Thakur (High Commendation), Marry Prashar (Special Mention), and Verbal Mentions for Parisha Mahajan and Anika. The Lok Sabha committee honoured Vibhore as Best Delegate, with Harnam Singh, Sarthak Kapoor, Hitarth Kapoor, and Ridhima also receiving awards. In the UNW committee, Adhya stood out as Best Delegate, supported by commendations for Aishanya, Deepakshi Kapoor, Tejaswini Singh, and Avantika Thakur. From the IPL committee, Navjeet Kaur earned the Best Delegate title, while Eklavya Behl, AP Aadishankran, Daksh Ahuja, and Abhay Thakur were recognised for their contributions. The DISEC committee awarded Anvi as Best Delegate, with other honours going to Sanvi Singh, Nalini, Krishna Sharma, and Shriya. In the ICIJ committee, Ankita Thakur was recognised as Best Journalist and Kesang as Best Photographer. The Overall Conference Award was conferred upon DAV, Sundernagar.. Principal KS Guleria congratulated all participants.

