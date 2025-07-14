DT
Home / The School Tribune / Municipal Corporation conducts session on cleanliness at DC Montessori Sen Sec (Smart) School, Chandigarh

Municipal Corporation conducts session on cleanliness at DC Montessori Sen Sec (Smart) School, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation conducted an educational and informative session at the school with the aim of fostering a collective commitment to cleanliness and environmental responsibility among students of classes V and VI. The session, led by Davinder Rohilla, an Inspector in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, focused on enhancing students’ awareness of waste management practices at school, home and in their surroundings. Key objectives of the session aimed raising awareness about the significance of waste management at school, home and surrounding and to promote cleanliness for improving overall quality of life and preserving the environment. Davinder Rohilla addressed the students defining the four types of waste commonly found in the surroundings and provided guidance on the appropriate disposal methods, emphasising the use of bins for different types of waste. The students actively participated in the session, expressed keen interest and enthusiasm by sharing their queries and opinions about the waste management. Principal Vishali Kaushal expressed gratitude to the organising team for conducting such an enlightening session. She concluded the session by urging the students to adopt judicious waste management practices in their daily lives.

