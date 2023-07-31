My awesome day

Some people say you can't be the best,

But one day my mother put me to the test,

She gave me a hundred math sums,

She told me to complete them in an hour and then the alarm goes tum tum!

I raced through the sums very fast,

Doing the ones I know first and the others last,

When I finished, I got a gift

It was a token for being swift.

She told me she checked them , they were all correct,

That I was happy to accept ,

Then we ate some pizza,

And went to meet Lisa.

As we went back to my house,

Near the industry of ballet,

I thanked my mom and told her I had an awesome day.

Aradhita Mittal, Class IV B, Carmel Convent School