My awesome day

Some people say you can't be the best,
But one day my mother put me to the test,
She gave me a hundred math sums,
She told me to complete them in an hour and then the alarm goes tum tum!
I raced through the sums very fast,
Doing the ones I know first and the others last,
When I finished, I got a gift
It was a token for being swift.
She told me she checked them , they were all correct,
That I was happy to accept ,
Then we ate some pizza,
And went to meet Lisa.
As we went back to my house,
Near the industry of ballet,
I thanked my mom and told her I had an awesome day.
Aradhita Mittal, Class IV B, Carmel Convent School
