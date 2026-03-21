My batch of 2025-26

There is a strange connection I feel with each one of you It’s difficult to describe whether should I hold on to your memories or bid a final adieu

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It is still not sinking in that I will not see you again

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Cannot seem to understand the slow seething pain

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My journey as an educator has gone through a major transformation

I cannot thank you enough for the challenges you threw at me and that subtle admiration

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You gave me the pleasure to explore my strengths and weaknesses as a teacher

You honoured me with praises and feedback as though I was the best caregiver

Our peppy talks and engaging discussions during our lessons

Opened my eyes to your little world , your perspectives and your aspirations

The tinkle in your eyes when I would enter your class

Made me feel so special that without peeping in, I would never pass

The unconditional faith and trust you always had in me

It was as if this association was destined to be

As I stand at crossroads to welcome the students in the new academic year

Your memories keep coming back to me and fill my heart with a sweet cheer

May you rise and shine in all your endeavours and achieve many milestones in life

Always stay happy-single or married may be to a doting husband or a loving wife

But remember that you will be always my favourite children come what may

I think I will miss you on each and every Teachers’ Day

As you have made me the teacher that I am today.

The writer is an Academic Coordinator (English) at Yadavindra Public School, Mohali