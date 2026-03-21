My batch of 2025-26

There is a strange connection I feel with each one of you It’s difficult to describe whether should I hold on to your memories or bid a final adieu
It is still not sinking in that I will not see you again
Cannot seem to understand the slow seething pain
My journey as an educator has gone through a major transformation
I cannot thank you enough for the challenges you threw at me and that subtle admiration
You gave me the pleasure to explore my strengths and weaknesses as a teacher
You honoured me with praises and feedback as though I was the best caregiver
Our peppy talks and engaging discussions during our lessons
Opened my eyes to your little world , your perspectives and your aspirations
The tinkle in your eyes when I would enter your class
Made me feel so special that without peeping in, I would never pass
The unconditional faith and trust you always had in me
It was as if this association was destined to be
As I stand at crossroads to welcome the students in the new academic year
Your memories keep coming back to me and fill my heart with a sweet cheer
May you rise and shine in all your endeavours and achieve many milestones in life
Always stay happy-single or married may be to a doting husband or a loving wife
But remember that you will be always my favourite children come what may
I think I will miss you on each and every Teachers’ Day
As you have made me the teacher that I am today.
The writer is an Academic Coordinator (English) at Yadavindra Public School, Mohali