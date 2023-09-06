My Earth,
It is my Earth,
Where I have taken birth,
Whether Sydney or Perth,
Make your life worth.
Here many babies are born,
Many saplings have grown,
Here nobody mourns,
Because nobody warns.
Here life is full of brotherhood,
Nobody is cruel everybody is good,
Keep your relations strong like wood,
Whether you are old or in your childhood!
It is my Earth,
Where I have taken birth.
Rhythm Bhanwala, Class VII, Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind
