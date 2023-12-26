My mother teaches me to share,

and always care.

She always gives me love,

and keeps in her life above.

She tells me to keep a loving heart,

and always to start.

She keeps me warm,

and protects me from every storm.

She is the best, and better than the rest.

Any work that I start,

she always helps me in tiny parts.

Rajam, Class IV,

Ashiana Public School,

Sector 46, Chandigarh