My mother teaches me to share,
and always care.
She always gives me love,
and keeps in her life above.
She tells me to keep a loving heart,
and always to start.
She keeps me warm,
and protects me from every storm.
She is the best, and better than the rest.
Any work that I start,
she always helps me in tiny parts.
Rajam, Class IV,
Ashiana Public School,
Sector 46, Chandigarh
