My nannu - my inspiration

wMy nannu retired as Gp.Capt. Gurmeet Singh from the Indian Air Force. I grew up listening to his stories of the Air Force. Through him, not only did I find my love to join the forces, but also learnt the importance of physical fitness and how important it is the way we conduct ourselves. Observing my interest in the same, he changed my school to Shemrock Mohali, which has the highest number of students qualifying for armed forces.

My nannu is "Mr Fix-it all" in the house. Whether my hairband breaks, or my project gets spoiled, he is the person I run to. He was a topper at Punjab Engineering College and has always been exceptional in maths. Sadly, my math skills are not very impressive at the moment. But he helps me and gives a good practice in sums. I revise my tables daily to be as fast as he is with mental calculations. "It is not intelligence or talent but hard work that wins" is one of his sayings. I want to be like him and live a healthy and adventurous life, dedicated to the nation.

Kiara Kapoor, Class IV, Shemrock School, Mohali

#Indian Air Force