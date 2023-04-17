Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ishpreet Singh, a student of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, has won gold medal in an inter-state shooting event organised by Salvo Shooters Club at Chandigarh. He is a student of Class XII at the school. He had participated in the youth category of 10-metre shooting. Shooters from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh had participated in the event. After his win, Ishpreet said: “Persistent daily practice of two to three hours is helping me maintain my achievements. I am eyeing national level events now."