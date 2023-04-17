Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, Ludhiana

Ishpreet Singh, a student of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, has won gold medal in an inter-state shooting event organised by Salvo Shooters Club at Chandigarh. He is a student of Class XII at the school. He had participated in the youth category of 10-metre shooting. Shooters from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh had participated in the event. After his win, Ishpreet said: “Persistent daily practice of two to three hours is helping me maintain my achievements. I am eyeing national level events now."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Atiq Ahmed shot 8 times in head, neck, chest; brother Ashraf 5: Preliminary autopsy report
Sources say police are awaiting a detailed report of autopsy
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’
The action comes after the three SIT reports are opened on R...
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’
After committing crime, the accused had thrown rifle and sev...
WTO panel rules against India’s import duties on certain ICT products in dispute with Japan, EU
EU had challenged introduction of import duties by India on ...
College girl returning from exam shot dead in broad daylight in UP’s Jalaun; one arrested
Roshni, a second-year BA student, was returning home after e...