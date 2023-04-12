Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, Ludhiana

Sahibvir Singh, a student of Class X of the school, won the second position in the individual gatka event held at village Hathoor of Ludhiana district. The budding martial art exponent participated in the 7th Virsa Sambhal Gatka Muqabla. The event was held at Bhai Bachitar Singh Gatka Akhada, Hathoor, on Sunday. Congratulating him, school Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich said, "This is the first achievement of this academic year. His hard work has finally brought laurels to the school. It is a matter of great pride that our student is carrying forward the legacy of rich Sikh culture." She wished him good luck in all future endeavours.
