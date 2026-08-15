Nankana Sahib Public School, Samrala holds organised annual investiture ceremony

The school organised its annual investiture ceremony for the academic session 2026 on its campus. The event marked the formal induction of the newly elected Student Council members. They assumed their responsibilities as Head Boy, Head Girl, Sports Captains, Eco Heroes, Discipline Coordinators and House Prefects. Paramjit Singh Dhillon, additional secretary of the School Management Committee, along with other management members, congratulated the newly elected council. School Principal Jaswinder Kaur pinned badges and bestowed sashes upon the student leaders. She exhorted the office-bearers to discharge their duties with utmost dedication, honesty and accountability. The ceremony concluded with the council taking a solemn oath to uphold the institution’s values, discipline and integrity. This was followed by the singing of the national anthem.

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