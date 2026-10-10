Nankana Sahib Public School, Samrala, mark Vigilance Awareness Week

Nankana Sahib Public School, Samrala, marked Vigilance Awareness Week with a vibrant CBSE poster-making competition, inspiring students to champion honesty and integrity. The top three winners were honoured with certificates and prizes. Further nourishing their commitment to the environment and the Swachhata Abhiyan, the school management launched a green initiative on campus led by Additional Secretary Paramjit Singh Dhillon, Senior vice-president Harjatinder Singh Bajwa, vice-president Dr Parvinder Singh, Surinderpal Singh, Harjit Singh and Principal Jaswinder Kaur, the dignitaries planted trees and delivered a powerful, motivational message urging students to keep the planet clean, green and sustainable.

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