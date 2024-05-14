Narayana schools excel in CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams

Tribune Web Desk

Hyderabad, May 14

Students of Narayana schools excelled in the CBSE Class 10 board exams by achieving the highest score of 498 out of 500 marks and 493 out of 500 marks in Class 12 exams.

Nine Narayana students scored more than 495 in the Class 10 exams while 2,012 students scored more than 90 per cent. A total of 667 Narayana students scored 90 per cent and above in the Class 12 exams.

Dr P Sindhura and P Sharani, directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, extended their congratulations to all students and their parents for the outstanding results.

"We are thrilled and immensely proud of our students' outstanding performance in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams," said Dr P Sindhura.

"Our micro-schedule, a highly organised system of education delivery, ensures engaging, enjoyable and effective learning among our students," said P Sharani.





