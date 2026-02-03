DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / The School Tribune / Narsingh Das Public School, Taraori, organises yajna

Narsingh Das Public School, Taraori, organises yajna

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Feb 03, 2026 IST
The school organised a yajna on the school campus to pray for the success and well-being of students appearing in the Class X and XII board examinations. Acharya Munna Shastri recited the Vedas and offered prayers to the Almighty. Garvit and Yashdeep Singh served as the chief yajamans during the ceremony. Addressing the gathering, school president Madhu Gupta said by following the path of truth and hard work, students could achieve remarkable success. School Director Dharmendra Khera blessed the students and encouraged them to work diligently towards their goals. Teachers and students participated collectively by offering oblations with devotion. The celebrations concluded with students flying kites to mark the Spring Festival, symbolising aspirations to soar to greater heights. Teachers Munish, Dinesh, Harish, Bhavnish, Dimple, Payal, Tanu Rani, Alka, Hina and Aman played a key role in the successful conduct of the programme.

