Narsingh Das School, Taraori, celebrates Haryana Day

Narsingh Das School, Taraori, celebrated Haryana Day, highlighting the state's rich culture, glorious history and traditions. The programme began with a speech by Megha of Class VIII, who explained the significance of Haryana Day, commemorating the formation of Haryana as a separate state after its separation from Punjab in 1966. Khushboo of Class X compered the programme, while Khushpreet of Class X presented a beautiful poem in Haryanvi titled 'Haryana Day'. A cultural dance performance by students of Class IX captivated the audience, creating a vibrant atmosphere on the school premises. School Patron Madhu Gupta congratulated everyone on the occasion. Director Dharmendra Khera appreciated the efforts of the participants and said that such events helped the younger generation connect with their roots and take pride in their cultural identity. The school also observed National Unity Day to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Director highlighted his immense contribution to the unification of India and paid tribute to his legacy. The programme concluded with floral tributes to his portrait. Teachers Sunita Gaba, Ruchi Pahuja, Dimple Sachdeva, Aarti Rana and Dinesh Rana were present on the occasion.
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