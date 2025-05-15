DT
Nasha Mukti event AKSIPS 45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Nasha Mukti event AKSIPS 45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:30 AM May 15, 2025 IST
A number of activities were organised at the school to observe state-level nasha mukti event, "VADA", organised by the Chandigarh education department. Slogan writing, poster-making, jingle contest etc. activities aimed at highlighting the cause and spreading awareness about the harmful effects of drugs were organised. Activities like adopting a tree and decorating a "tree of life" were the main highlights of the celebration. Students enjoyed learning by doing while working in teams. Senior students took out a rally raising slogans against the drug abuse and spreading messages to stay away from the menace.

