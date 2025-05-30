DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / National Automobile Olympiad 2025 for School Students

National Automobile Olympiad 2025 for School Students

TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:11 AM May 30, 2025 IST
Representational photo
In a bid to steer young minds toward the rapidly evolving automotive sector, the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has launched the fourth edition of the National Automobile Olympiad (NAO) 2025.

Speaking at the launch, F.R. Singhvi, President, ASDC, said, “The theme, 'The Future of Mobility: Electric, Connected, and Autonomous', reflects the industry’s transition toward advanced and sustainable technologies. Through this platform, students will gain exposure to emerging fields such as mechatronics, robotics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and sustainable mobility — helping them envision potential career paths in these future-ready sectors.”

Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, ASDC added "We want students to consider automotive not just as a subject but as a vibrant career option.

The Olympiad is open to students from classes VI to XII across for all educational boards,

NAO 2025 is designed to be inclusive and accessible, with participation open in both English and Hindi.

With registrations now underway at https://nao.asdc.org.in and set to close on July 31, 2025 for first round. the Olympiad will feature a three-tier competition model. Group 1 includes students from Classes VI-VIII, Group 2 covers Classes IX-X, and Group 3 comprises Classes XI-XII.

The regional rounds are scheduled between October and November, culminating in the national finals in December. TNS

