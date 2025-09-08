National Deworming Day observed

National Deworming Day was observed in The Century School, Gharaunda, under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW). On the day every student of Class I to XII was given a dose of Albendazole table (400mg), which is compulsory as per the MOHFW guidelines to protect children and adolescents from intestinal worms, also known as Soil-Transmitted Helminths (STH). A total 989 students, which included 363 girls and 626 boys, were administered the medicines. The programme was carried out smoothly with cooperation of teachers and staff members

