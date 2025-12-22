National Energy Conservation Day observed at Maharishi Dayanand Adrash Vidyalaya, Sec 22, Chandigarh
National Energy Conservation Day was observed at Maharishi Dayanand Adrash Vidyalaya, Sec 22, Chandigarh, to promote awareness about the need for efficient energy use and conservation. This encouraged everyone, especially students and youth, to understand the importance of preserving energy resources for a sustainable future. Students of Class VI to VIII took part in various activities, like slogan writing and quiz.
