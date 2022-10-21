National-level sports meet held at DAV Public School, Rehan

The National Sports Meet 2022, was organised by DAV Kangra Cluster at the school. The event was headed by Pradeep Sharma, Principal, Government Sen Sec Public School, Guglara, and category-1 referee of India in Weightlifting. The opening ceremony commenced with honouring the chief guest and the guests of honour, followed by hoisting the sports flag. DAV, Rehan, won the volleyball tournament. DAV, Lathiani, was the runners-up. Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal thanked the chief guest and other dignitaries for making the event a success.