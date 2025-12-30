National Mathematics Day celebrated

Father’s International School, Panjokhra, Ambala, celebrated National Mathematics Day by organising a variety of engaging and educational activities for students of different classes. To promote interest and enjoyment in mathematics, class-wise activities were carefully planned. Students of classes I and II actively participated in a math fun race which helped them develop basic numerical skills in an enjoyable manner. Classes III to VI were engaged in solving mathematical puzzles, encouraging logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. A quiz competition was organised for classes VII to XII, in which all four houses participated enthusiastically. The quiz comprised three rounds making it both competitive and informative. Pratap House secured the first position, followed by Bhagat House in second place and Bose House in third place.

