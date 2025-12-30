National Mathematics Day observed

National Mathematics Day was observed at SA Jain Senior Model School, Circular Road, Ambala City, commemorating the birth anniversary of the legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, whose unparalleled intellect and pioneering contributions continue to inspire generations across the globe. The programme was thoughtfully designed to foster logical reasoning and cultivate a profound appreciation for the elegance and relevance of mathematics among students. The highlight of the celebration was an illuminating session by resource person Shekhar Gupta, who held the audience spellbound with his insightful narration of Ramanujan’s life, remarkable genius, and enduring mathematical legacy. Through engaging explanations and real-life applications, he encouraged students to perceive mathematics not merely as an academic discipline but as a dynamic tool for innovation, analytical thinking, and problem-solving. Members of the managing committee — president Rajat Jain, vice-president Dr Vineet Jain, secretary Hitesh Jain, manager Ritesh Jain, finance secretary Sunil Jain, adviser to the managing committee Ravikant Jain — along with Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat extended their heartfelt congratulations to the entire school fraternity for the successful conduct of the event.

Advertisement