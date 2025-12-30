DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / National Mathematics Day observed

National Mathematics Day observed

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

National Mathematics Day was observed at SA Jain Senior Model School, Circular Road, Ambala City, commemorating the birth anniversary of the legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, whose unparalleled intellect and pioneering contributions continue to inspire generations across the globe. The programme was thoughtfully designed to foster logical reasoning and cultivate a profound appreciation for the elegance and relevance of mathematics among students. The highlight of the celebration was an illuminating session by resource person Shekhar Gupta, who held the audience spellbound with his insightful narration of Ramanujan’s life, remarkable genius, and enduring mathematical legacy. Through engaging explanations and real-life applications, he encouraged students to perceive mathematics not merely as an academic discipline but as a dynamic tool for innovation, analytical thinking, and problem-solving. Members of the managing committee — president Rajat Jain, vice-president Dr Vineet Jain, secretary Hitesh Jain, manager Ritesh Jain, finance secretary Sunil Jain, adviser to the managing committee Ravikant Jain — along with Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat extended their heartfelt congratulations to the entire school fraternity for the successful conduct of the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts