National Public School, Delhi Road, Yamunanagar

The school conducted its annual celebration, ‘Utsah-2023’. The chief guest, was Aditi Singh, IRS (IT), Joint Commissioner, Chandigarh. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of lamp and ‘Ganesh vandana’. This was followed by captivating performances, including ‘I am a Barbie Girl’ and a ramp walk, by students. Various folk dances from states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana showcased the diversity of Indian culture. The karate presentations were particularly impressive. Innovative acts like ‘Salute to parents’ and ‘Save water’ effectively delivered social messages. A performance based on the epic Mahabharata highlighted its depth and teachings. Former student and HCS officer Shweta Panjeta was honoured by the chief guest. Student Shatakshi was awarded a laptop for her academic achievements, and meritorious students Parul Jaiswal, Naman, Kuldeep Singh and Vaibhav Bijlan, among others, were awarded scholarships of Rs 5,100 each. Former student Sahil Sharma, currently pursuing higher education at an IIT, was also honoured.

#Yamunanagar