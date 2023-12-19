National Public School, Delhi Road, Yamunanagar

The school conducted its annual celebration, ‘Utsah-2023’. The chief guest, was Aditi Singh, IRS (IT), Joint Commissioner, Chandigarh. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of lamp and ‘Ganesh vandana’. This was followed by captivating performances, including ‘I am a Barbie Girl’ and a ramp walk, by students. Various folk dances from states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana showcased the diversity of Indian culture. The karate presentations were particularly impressive. Innovative acts like ‘Salute to parents’ and ‘Save water’ effectively delivered social messages. A performance based on the epic Mahabharata highlighted its depth and teachings. Former student and HCS officer Shweta Panjeta was honoured by the chief guest. Student Shatakshi was awarded a laptop for her academic achievements, and meritorious students Parul Jaiswal, Naman, Kuldeep Singh and Vaibhav Bijlan, among others, were awarded scholarships of Rs 5,100 each. Former student Sahil Sharma, currently pursuing higher education at an IIT, was also honoured.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...
Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states
Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...
Opposition disrupting Parliament in frustration, will lose further ground in 2024 general election, PM Modi says at BJP MPs’ meet
The PM was speaking on the day when anti-BJP INDIA bloc part...