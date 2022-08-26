National Public School, Yamuna Nagar

National Public School, Yamunanagar, celebrated Independence Day with great patriotic fervor. Chief Guest RS Pundir, accompanied by Principal and staff members, hoisted the Tricolour, which was later followed by the National Anthem. This entailed a celebration, including cultural programmes, patriotic poems and songs. In the end, Principal Manisha Gautam delivered a short speech explaining the students that 'freedom is precious and it is necessary to preserve it.' In the end, prizes were given to the participants and sweets were distributed among students.
