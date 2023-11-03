National Public School, Yamunanagar

A 10-metre Air Pistol Shooting Competition was organised at Gyan Jyoti Public School in Sirsa. Schools from the CBSE North Zone participated in the event. In the Under-14 group, students of National Public School — Raghavendra, Naitik Dubey and Nitant Singh — secured the first position. They also secured the second position at the national level and earned their spots in the National Shooting Competition. Prior to this achievement, Naitik Dubey, Raghavendra, and Deepak had already won bronze medals in the Haryana State Inter-School Competition held at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi. They also secured their place in the National 10-metre Air Pistol Shooting Competition, which is scheduled to take place in Bhopal from November 15, 2023. School Principal Dr RS Pundir honoured the winners.

